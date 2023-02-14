The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Dji Air 2S drone. The discount compared to the recommended price is 15%, or €150. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon for this product is 999€; the current discount is not the best ever, but only on a couple of occasions has it been at a lower price: for the best discount ever you have to go back to November 2021. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The DJI Air 2S Drone Quadcopter has a 4K and 60 FPS or 5.4K and 30 FPS camera. It features MasterShots, an advanced automatic feature that gives users the best shots wherever they are, all with just a tap. FocusTrack includes Spotlight 2.0, ActiveTrack 4.0 and Point of Interest 3.0, making it a breeze for DJI Air 2S to follow or track your subject. Video transmission is available up to a maximum of 12 kilometers. Furthermore, the environment sensing is in 4 directions and is able to automatically avoid obstacles in the most complex scenarios, even at high speed.

Dji Air 2S drone

