The Amazon offers of today allow us to pre-order the video game Detective Pikachu Returns. The reported discount is €5, bringing the product to €44.99. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €49.99, but it is now possible to pre-order it at a better price (and if it drops further, you will still have the cost blocked at the minimum reached). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Detective Pikachu Returns will arrive on October 6, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, and will bring the greatest Pikachu Detective ever and Tim back to Ryme City, a city where Pokémon and humans coexist in harmony.