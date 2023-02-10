The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a physical copy Dead Space Remake Xbox Series X and PS5. The reported discount is €16, or 20% for Xbox and up to 22% for PS5. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the game it is 79.99€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and is now at the lowest price since its release. The PS5 version is available both sold by Prezzo Bomba and, for around one euro more, sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “The remake of Dead Space, in terms of ambitions and scope of the restyling carried out, is easily comparable to that, which is also excellent, of Resident Evil 2. Although the innovations introduced in terms of gameplay are minor, compared to when done with Capcom’s masterpiece, Electronic Arts has however given us a very enjoyable survival horror both by newbies and by those who had the pleasure of playing it back in 2008. Graphically majestic, the changes made to the adventure, from a narrative point of view and as it concerns the new areas and puzzles introduced, they refresh, modify, evolve the appreciated survival horror that already knew how to terrify us so much on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Scary, challenging at the right point and in step with the times, Dead Space is absolutely recommended for lovers of the genre and to those who love adventures set in space.If this is to be a new starting point for the saga, Electronic Arts has certainly laid the ba rock solid through this remake.”

The protagonist of Dead Space Remake

