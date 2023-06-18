The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition for PC. The reported discount is €40.02, or 67%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price from Amazon for this product is 59.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever on the platform, but it is the best in 11 months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt RED’s sandbox RPG. In the role of V we will have to explore Night City, choosing our background and making our way as a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary with cybernetic enhancements. Included in this edition is the game as well as the game soundtrack, a digital booklet with a selection of concept art from the game, a Cyberpunk 2020 manual, desktop and mobile wallpapers.