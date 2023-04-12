The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Crucial P3 4TB SSD. The reported discount is €155.40, or 40%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this SSD it is 392.99€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Crucial P3 SSDs it is NVMe (PCIe Gen3 x4) with sequential read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s. This model is not compatible with PlayStation 5, according to Sony’s official specifications, so you can only use it with computers.