The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy a few CREATIVE Sensemore Air earphones. The discount, through the coupon that can be activated on Amazon below the price, is €55, or 55%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this pair of earphones it is 99.99€. The current price is the lowest that appeared on the platform. The product is shipped directly from Amazon.

The CREATIVE Sensemore Air earphones they have ambient mode and active noise canceling mode. The charging case weighs just 48.4 grams. The battery promises a total of 35 hours of playback, with the charging case. One charge equals 10 hours of use.