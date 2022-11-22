The Black Friday 2022 it hasn’t reached its peak day yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of interesting discounts for those looking for quality products in the technology, video game and geeky world. Now, for example, you can find a discount for a Corsair K95 RGB Platinum keyboard. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 199.99€. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

There Corsair K95 RGB Platinum keyboard offers 100% Cherry MX Speed ​​RGB mechanical switches. There are six programmable macro keys. It has dynamic, multicolor per-key backlighting with LightEdge and 100% Anti-Ghosting with full key rollover. The frame is aircraft grade anodized brushed aluminum.

