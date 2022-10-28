The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Cooler Master SK620 keyboard, compact and wired with Italian layout. The reported discount is 48%, or € 47.84. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 99.99 € for this keyboard, although several offers have been made in the last few weeks and there have been some price drops. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform and that’s what matters. The product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon.

There Cooler Master SK620 keyboard It features low profile TTC red mechanical switches and has a 60% compact layout. It has 16.7 million color RGB backlighting. The keyboard is equipped with a 32-bit ARM Cortex M0 MCU with 1000 Hz polling rate. The connection is via a 1.8 meter USB cable (C for keyboard, A for computer) which can be removed. The integrated firmware allows the customization of the lighting and the change of macOS / Windows mode; in addition, the MasterPlus + software (PC only) allows even more advanced macro / mapping / profile customization.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Cooler Master SK620 keyboard

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.