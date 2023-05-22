The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and remote control with voice search. The reported discount is €30, or 43%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 69.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) allows you to use apps such as Netflix and DAZN on non-smart TVs with quality up to 4K HDR. This version includes the remote control with voice search function as well.