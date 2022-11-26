The Amazon Italy Black Friday 2022 offers they continue even after the real Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for PS5. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 79.99€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; returns are possible until January 31, 2023. If opening the Amazon product page does not show you the game for €59.99, check that it is the version seen and shipped by Amazon: you can select it on the right, under the price.

In our review we explained to you that: “How ironic, the position in which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 finds itself. One of the best Call of Duty ever made, yet an all in all ordinary Modern Warfare, desperately trying to approach the brilliance of the original chapters still finishing below the 2019 chapter. Infinity Ward’s shooter has excellent qualities, had the courage to introduce a series of ingenious revolutions that could divide the community, and is supported by a fun and well-mixed campaign , all qualities that fade if we think of the enormous opportunity that the Californian team had in its hands, that of crafting the definitive Call of Duty with which to inaugurate a new era for the Activision series.But as certified by the clamorous scene that hides beyond the end credits of the campaign, perhaps a third, spectacular Modern Warfare awaits us. And then there will be fun.”

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

