The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Switch copy of Bravely Default II. The reported discount is 15% compared to the previous price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon is €35.16, while the average price of the last 90 days is around €41. What matters is that the game is now at an all-time low price for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “Claytechworks, with what we could define as a real soft reboot, followed the formula of Bravely Default and the sequel Bravely Second, which in turn were inspired by Square Enix’s past masterpieces. The result cannot than to be derivative, but relies on an extraordinarily well-finished class system that is the fulcrum of the whole game, even more than a narrative without infamy or praise that is followed but which fails to impose itself as we would have liked. edginess, Bravely Default II is a little gem in the ever-growing Nintendo Switch JRPG catalog, and we wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone who loves the genre or enjoyed the two titles released on Nintendo 3DS.”

Bravely Default II

