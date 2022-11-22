The Black Friday 2022 it hasn’t reached its peak day yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of interesting discounts for those looking for quality products in the technology, video game and geeky world. Now, for example, you can find a discount for Bose Soundbar 500. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 599.95€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

There Bose Soundbar 500 measures 80 x 4.44 x 10.16 cm. This soundbar has built-in Alexa to play music, control smart home functions, receive information, news, weather and much more using your voice.

