The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy a few Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. The reported discount is €134.90, also activating the additional coupon present directly on the Amazon product page. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 399.95€. The current price isn’t the lowest ever, but it’s a good offer, the best in months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 feature 11 levels of active noise reduction. They also include a microphone system that promise crystal clear voice capture. Supports Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. The battery promises up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.