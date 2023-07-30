The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a BenQ Mobiuz 24 inch 165Hz monitor. The reported discount is 29.01, or 15%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 189€. The current price is the lowest ever, even if it is not the first time it has been offered. The monitor is sold and shipped by Amazon.

BenQ Mobiuz EX240N It is a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor at 165Hz. It has one millisecond response time and features HDM and DP output with 120Hz compatibility with PS5 and Xbox Series X. It supports HDRi, Light Tuner and Black eQualizer technologies for in-game image optimization. It has 2.5 W speakers.