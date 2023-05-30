The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a copy of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for Nintendo Switch. The reported discount is €10.83, or 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this game it is 59.99€. The current price is the best ever offered on the platform, also because it is the first real discount ever offered. Nintendo games rarely go on sale. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon we explained to you that “Abebe Tinari’s work is a gem that demonstrates how in PlatinumGames thumbs have not been turned over in recent years, but there has been an important work of talent cultivation . The new recruits here have demonstrated their ability in all fields, from design to art, without forgetting a soundtrack that is sometimes even more excellent than the other aspects of the game. However, theirs is not a perfect job, due to some structural ingenuity and the team’s tendency to push the accelerator on the action at the end of the work a little too much, but Bayonetta Origins is still a title that we hope will not be underestimated, because in some ways it represents a return of PlatinumGames to the multifaceted creativity by Clover Studio, and we definitely want to see more such experiments from them.”