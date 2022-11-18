The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the new PlatinumGames game at a discount, Bayonet 3the new adventure of the famous Witch of Umbra. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch is €59.99. The discount isn’t the best, but for a recently released game it’s a great deal. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

About Bayonet 3 as we said in our review, “Bayonetta 3 is the clearest explanation of the silence of PlatinumGames in recent years that one could wish for: it is clearly an “all-in”, a video game created by consuming every possible idea and resource to reach the maximum limit of a specific series ( …) Platinum managed to accomplish it not only by creating one of the best action ever made, but also the most excessive and unpredictable Bayonetta imaginable.”

