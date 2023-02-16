Through the Amazon offers today we can buy one Nintendo Switch copy of Bayonetta 3. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €18.43, or 31%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for Bayonetta 3 it is 59.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever, but we are talking about a euro of difference. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “Bayonetta 3 is the most crystalline explanation of the silence of PlatinumGames in recent years that one could wish for: it is clearly an “all-in”, a video game created by consuming any possible idea and resource to reach the maximum limit of a specific series. And the incredible thing is that, despite such a plan could go terribly wrong, Platinum managed to carry it out by not only creating one of the best action ever made, but also the most excessive and unpredictable Bayonetta imaginable Of course, their creature is not perfect, it presents some clear imbalances and at times its follies can make the experience a bit chaotic… conceiving a more spectacular and successful sequel than this one was, however, in our opinion almost impossible, and we seriously believe this is the best ending a fan of the bespectacled witch could wish for.Hats off, the Platinums are more alive than the.”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

In Bayonetta 3, size matters

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.