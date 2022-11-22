The Black Friday 2022 it hasn’t reached its peak day yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of interesting discounts for those looking for quality products in the technology, video game and geeky world. Now, for example, you can find an offer for three months free of Amazon Audible. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 29.97€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; returns are possible until January 31, 2023. The offer is valid until November 28, 2022. Amazon explains that “the offer applies to new Audible customers and customers who have not signed up for an Audible subscription in the last 12 months. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, is limited to a single account and can only be used once for each customer.”

Audible gives access to audiobooks, podcasts and other audio content without listening limits. It is also possible to download and listen offline. The three free months do not oblige you to continue the subscription afterwards.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

The Audible logo

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.