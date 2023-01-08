Through Amazon Italy you can now claim three months of Amazon Audible subscription at no cost: today – 8 January 2023 – is the last day to take advantage of the offer. Without spending even one euro you can use the service, which would normally cost €29.97 for three months. You can find the offer at this address. Below we explain all the details of the promotion.

The three month offer for Amazon Audible will be Valid until 11.59pm today, January 8, 2023. Offer can only be claimed by those who have not had an Audible subscription in the last 6 months. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, is limited to one account and can only be used once for each customer. The offer is valid only for customers in Italy.

As always, you can activate these three months of free subscription of Amazon Audible and then deactivate the renewal, so as not to pay a single cent when the three months are up. If you decide to continue with the service, it will be €9.99 per month.

Audible gives access to audiobooks, podcasts and other audio content without listening limits. It is also possible to download and listen offline. The three free months do not oblige you to continue the subscription afterwards.

