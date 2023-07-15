The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy the video game for Nintendo Switch Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The reported discount is 50%, bringing the product to half price. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €39.99, but now it is possible to buy it with a discount of €20, effectively reaching €19.99 as the final price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration was born to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the brand: in doing so, here is a collection of over 100 games which, after having passed on various platforms of the brand (seven, to be exact), return to this collection accompanied by a retrospective on the history of the various titles.