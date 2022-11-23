The offers of Amazon Italy of Black Friday 2022 continue as we approach Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for a 10GB ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 V2 OC. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €1,222.71. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

There ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 V2 OC 10GB it has a clock speed of 1440 MHz. It measures 29.99 x 5.16 x 12.69 cm.

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 V2 OC 10GB

