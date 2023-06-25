The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a ASUS TUF Gaming F15 notebook with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6. The reported discount is €359.89, or 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.799€. The current discount is the best ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 notebook it mounts an Intel Core 13th gen i7-13700H, a 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB PCle SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 graphics card. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. The screen is 15.6 inches in FullHD Anti-glare at 144 Hz. It measures 42.9 x 31.2 x 10.4 cm.