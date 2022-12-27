The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a ASUS TUF Dash F15 notebook. The reported discount is €450, or 26%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this notebook it is 1.749€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 mounts but GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB GDDR6, an Intel Core i7-12650H, a 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. The screen is a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD.

ASUS TUF Dash F15

