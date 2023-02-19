Through the Amazon offers today you can buy a ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16. The reported discount is 23%, or about €395. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.229€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 it offers a 16-inch anti-glare 165 Hz display. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7, a 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4 GB GDDR6 graphics card. The operating system installed is Windows 11 Home.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

