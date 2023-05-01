The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a ASUS ROG Strix G16 notebook with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6. The reported discount is €250, or 8%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.949€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 notebook it mounts an Intel Core i7-13650HX, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6, a 512 GB SSD, a 16 GB RAM. The screen is 16 inches in full HD at 165 Hz. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. Measures 42.79 x 33.7 x 10.7cm.