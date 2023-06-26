Through the Amazon offers today you can buy a pair of ASUS ROG Delta S headphones. The reported discount is 20%, or €51.91. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the game it is 209.90€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS ROG Delta S headphones they can be connected with USB-C 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth and are compatible with consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The battery promises 25 hours of use with a 15-minute quick charge that allows you to play for another three hours. The ROG AI Beamforming microphone features Ai noise canceling technology. The earpads have a D-shaped design and the headphones weigh 318 g.