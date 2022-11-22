The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy headphones at a discount ASTRO Gaming A40compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox and PCYou can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the ASTRO Gaming A40 headphones it is €169. The excellent discount cuts the price by €79, bringing the headset to its all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The headphones in question boast the presence of Astro Audio V2: It gives gamers professional-quality audio when they need it most, whether they’re streaming live or competing in tournaments. The ASTRO high-sensitivity unidirectional microphone also focuses on the voice and minimizes background noise; it can be positioned on both sides of the A40 TR headset.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

ASTRO Gaming A40

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.