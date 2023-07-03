The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition for Xbox, in download code version. The reported discount is €67.50, or 75% of the lowest recent price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below. You can also find the Ragnarok version, which includes the base game and the expansion.

The recent lowest price according to Amazon for this product it is 89.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. We specify that this is a digital purchase, therefore a code will be sent to you by email from Amazon: you will not have to wait for shipment.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the most recent chapter in the Ubisoft saga. It puts us in Eivor’s shoes as he conquers England and creates a new home for his people. This version includes the Ultimate Pack (Berserker’s Gear Pack, Berserker’s Settlement Pack, Berserker’s Longship Pack, and more).