The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Apple MacBook Air 2022 8+256GB. The reported discount is €530, or 35%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.529€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 offers, in this model, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space (SSD). It is very slim and weighs only 1.24 Kg. It is equipped with the 8-core M2 chip. The battery promises up to 18 hours of use. The screen is 13.6 inches with more than 500 nits of brightness. MacBook Air has a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack; it also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphone array, four-speaker audio system with spatial audio.