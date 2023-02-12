The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Apple MacBook Air 2022 8+256GB. The discount, using the CASA23 coupon, is €100. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discount code CASA23 it is valid from 23 January to 19 February 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, but only a minimum purchase of €20 can be applied. The code can be used three times for each user and a discount of no more than €100 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over three purchases.

The salesperson is eshopping.srl, with 99.3% positive feedback and categorized as an eBay Premium seller for reliability and shipping speed. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, G Pay and American Express. Shipping is free.

Apple MacBook Air (2022 model) weighs only 1.24 kg. It features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with 24 GB of unified memory. The battery promises up to 18 hours of use. The display is a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina with more than 500 nits of brightness. FaceTime HD camera is 1080p, with three microphone arrays and quad-speaker sound system with spatial audio

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Apple MacBook Air (2022 model)

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.