The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB. The reported discount is €159.01, or 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is €1,339. The current price is the lowest ever to appear on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro features an always-on 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and supports Dynamic Island, “an unprecedented way to interact with iPhone”. The 48MP main camera and features Cinema Mode – with Dolby Vision 4K up to 30 fps – and Action Mode for stable shooting without jolts.The battery promises up to 23 hours of video playback.