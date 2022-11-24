The offers of Amazon Italy of Black Friday 2022 continue as we approach Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various products on sale at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for Apple iPhone 14 128GB Purple. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.029€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

Apple iPhone 14 offers a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR display, with a camera system that offers Dolby Vision 4K shooting at up to 30 fps with Action Mode for stable shooting without jolts. The battery promises up to 20 hours of video playback.

