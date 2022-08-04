The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a Apple iPhone 13 mini 512GB. The reported discount is € 290, or 24%.

The price recommended for a 512 GB Apple iPhone 13 mini is € 1,189. In recent months, on those rare occasions when the smartphone was available, it was sold at a slightly lower price (around € 1,100). Now, it’s at its lowest price ever, but there are only nine units available at the time of writing. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4 “Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield design. It features a 12MP dual camera system (wide angle and ultra wide angle) with Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.The battery promises up to 17 hours of video playback on one charge.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Apple iPhone 13 mini 512GB

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.