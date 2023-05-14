The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPhone 13 256GB. The reported discount is €219.10, or 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.059€. The current price is the lowest ever for this specific colour. The other colors are all at a higher price point. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The camera features Cinema Mode with smart depth of field and automatic focus shift in videos. The dual camera system is 12MP (wide angle and ultra-wide angle) with Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. The battery promises up to 19 hours of video playback.