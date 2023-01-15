The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPad Pro 6th generation 128GB. The reported discount is €205.01, or 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this tablet it is 1.669€. The current price is one of the best ever, just above the historic low. The product is now available and is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro 6th generation offers a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color gamut. The rear cameras are 12MP (wide angle) and 10MP (ultra wide angle) with LiDAR scanner for augmented reality. The front camera is 12MP with ultra wide angle and automatic framing. It has Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay.

Apple iPad Pro 6th generation 128GB

