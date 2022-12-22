The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch 6th generation tablet. The reported discount is 13%, or €200. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.599€. The current price is the best ever for the platform. All sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 features a 12.9″ Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color gamut. It mounts an M2 Chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The rear cameras are 12MP (wide angle) and 10MP (ultra wide angle), and LiDAR scanner for augmented reality. It also has a 12MP front camera with ultra wide angle and Auto point of view. The battery promises all-day life. It is compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple iPad Pro 2022

