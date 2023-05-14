The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a pair of Apple AirPods with wired charging case (2nd generation). The reported discount is €50, or 31%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 159€. The current price is not the lowest ever, but to find the historic low it is necessary to go up to July 2021: since then, this has been the best price offered on Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Apple AirPods with cable charging case (2nd generation) are one size fits all. The case charges using the Lightning cable. As with any similar device, setup with Apple devices is simple and instantaneous. The charging case promises 24 hours of battery life.