The Black Friday 2022 it hasn’t reached its peak day yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of interesting discounts for those looking for quality products in the technology, video game and geeky world. Now, for example, you can find a discount for Apple AirPods Pro second generation (2022 model). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 299€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

The Second generation Apple AirPods Pro They feature Active Noise Cancellation that reduces background hum, an Adaptive Transparency Mode to hear external sounds by attenuating loud ambient noises, and Custom Spatial Audio with dynamic head position detection that creates three-dimensional sound.

