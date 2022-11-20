The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the video game at a discount Animal Crossing New Horizonsa Nintendo Switch exclusive that takes us on new adventures alongside Tom Nook and the other inhabitants of the island. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for Animal Crossing New Horizons it is €49.90. The discount in question is not very high, but it allows you to save a few euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

As we said in our Animal Crossing New Horizons review, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons is without a doubt the spearhead of a series that has continued to gain followers since 2001, embracing an ever wider audience. Nintendo has perfected the proven formula by integrating slightly more complex mechanisms that do not distort the franchise as we had feared, but which indeed find an even more convincing balance between the dynamics of a social simulator and those of a management title.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

