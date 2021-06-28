At Amazon offers yesterday, led by where you find strong and still active discounts on Smart TVs and Mario Tennis Aces and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, another screen is added, huge and expensive even if in constant price decline. Let’s talk about Hisense Laser TV from 100 inches, a monster that has become in recent weeks cheaper than 1500 euros.

Fortunately, with the second offer we drop drastically in price, returning to the lowest one for the still luxurious headphones Sony WH-1000XM4, evolution, in discount of about 35 euros, of a high quality series that has rightfully been a great success.

We still go down in price by switching to smartphones, today represented by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G which is, at third-party retailers, cheaper than the Prime Day offers. It costs 168 euros, excellent considering that it has 5G modem and 90 Hz refresh screen, thanks to total discount of 28 euros.

To close, let’s go back to luxury, that of the convertible ACER TravelMate Spin P4 in the version equipped with 16 GB of memory and equipped with a Tiger Lake CPU with Iris Xe integrated graphics, capable of guaranteeing high performance for a solution of this type. All in just 1.4 kg of weight and in discount of about 120 euros on an already reduced price.

Amazon benefits include Amazon Prime, also available as a free trial, guarantees in addition to various discounts the use of Amazon Music base e Prime Video, Amazon’s ever-growing streaming service. Free, instead, Audible, at least for 30 days, but the subscription currently also guarantees 12 months discount. Prime Student, on the other hand, it allows access to Amazon Prime for 90 days, thanks to the sponsorship of Microsoft Surface. It also includes a discount on the annual subscription to the service which goes from 36 to 18 euros for a maximum of 4 years or until graduation. Lastly, for all schools, the new initiative stands out which, until March 21, 2021, allows donate to schools a percentage of purchases made by customers on Amazon.it in the form of virtual credit.