The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor with Wraith Stealth fan. The discount reported compared to the previous price is 8%.

The price average in recent months, on Amazon, it traveled between 220 and 236 euros. Now, it is at its all-time low price for the platform. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Here are the features of this model:

6 cores / 12 threads

3.5 – 4.4 GHz

65 W

AM4 CPU socket

Cache – 32 MB

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor with Wraith Stealth fan

