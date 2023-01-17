The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a AMD Ryzen 5 4500 CPUs from 11MB Cache. The reported discount is 56%, or €93.89. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this CPU it is 169€, but in reality it could be found easily, especially last year, no more than 90€. The current price, in any case, is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

AMD Ryzen 5 4500 it has 6 cores, 12 threads, a frequency of up to 4.1 GHz and 65 W TDP. It is compatible with AM4 500 series and 400 chipset motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 5 4500 CPUs

