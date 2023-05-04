The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a AMD Ryzen 5 4500 CPUs. The reported discount is approximately €70 compared to the recommended price (-47%). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 148.72€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon

There AMD Ryzen 5 4500 CPUs it has 6 cores, 12 threads, 11 MB of cache and reaches a speed of 4 GHz. It measures ‎4 x 4 x 0.6 cm.