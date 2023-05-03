The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a XFX – MERC310 Speedster AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX 24GB. The reported discount is €80, or 7%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is 1.179€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. This product is sold and shipped by NR INFO, with 9.99€ shipping.

XFX – MERC310 Speedster AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX 24GB offers a clock speed of up to 2615 MHz. The RAM is GDDR6. Measures 34.4 x 12.8 x 5.7cm.