The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a package that includes a Amazon Ring Intercom and a 5th generation Echo Dot. The discount is €134.99, or 69%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The official price of the package is 194.98€. The current price is a special offer with a big discount and is available until April 27, 2023 or while supplies last. By purchasing the two products separately (on a discount), you spend €24.99 more. All sold and shipped by Amazon.

Ring Intercom by Amazon allows you to make your intercom smart and control it with your smartphone (Ring app). When someone rings on the intercom, you receive a real-time notification and can talk on the intercom via smartphone or tablet. You can also create a Guest Key for family and friends at set times to let them into your home. Ring Intercom connects to your existing doorphone system. No functional modification to the building’s shared intercom system is required. Ring is also compatible with Alexa. 5th generation Echo Dot, however, allows you to listen to music, podcasts, set timers with your voice and more. For example, it allows you to use Smart Home functions with voice commands.