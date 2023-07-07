The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor. The reported discount – exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers – is €30, or 38%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 79.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is an air quality monitoring system that allows you to understand the level of air quality in your home. It allows to measure particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity and temperature. With the Alexa app you can check the air values. If Alexa detects low air quality, you can be notified.