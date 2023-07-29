The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 2TB SSD compatible with PC and PS5. The reported discount is 12.46, or 9% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 134.61€. The current price is not the lowest ever offered on the platform, but the difference is a few euros. It is sold by ADMI Limited but is Fulfilled by Amazon.

The ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade SSD it is compatible with both computers and PlayStation 5. The read / write speed is up to 7,400 / 6,400 MB/s with PCs, while in the case of the Sony console it reaches a maximum of 6,100 MB/s in the reading phase .