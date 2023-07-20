The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPad mini 6th generation tablet. The reported discount changes depending on memory size and coloring. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for this Apple tablet it is €659 for the 64 GB version, while the 256 GB version has a recommended price of €859. The current price is €499.99 and €659.99 respectively, in the colors Galaxy, Space Grey, Pink and Purple. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPad mini 6th generation it features an 8.3″ Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color gamut. It mounts an A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine. It also features Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The rear camera is 12MP with wide angle, while the front camera is 12MP with ultra wide angle and automatic framing.