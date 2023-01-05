The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch5. The reported discount is €102.42, or 31%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this for this smartwatch it is 329€. The current price is not the historic low, but the difference is around 5 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch5 allows you to monitor your sleep, detect snoring and understand your sleep stages. It has bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, electrical heart sensor (ECG) and optical heart rate sensor. Galaxy Watch5 takes about 30 minutes to go from 0% to 45% charge. It is water resistant.

