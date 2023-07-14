The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 27 inch monitor LG 27GR95QE QHD OLED. The reported discount is €194.80, bringing the product to €899.99. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 1,094.79, but now it is possible to buy it with a discount of almost €200, excellent if we think we are talking about a monitor with OLED technology. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The monitor 27-inch UltraGear Gaming OLED in question, signed 27GR95QE, is a QHD screen that uses HDR technology to offer vivid and bright colors, and which also brings compatibility with HDMI 2.1, useful for the VRR of the new consoles. The screen has a refresh rate of 240Hz and is compatible with G-Sync and FreeSync.